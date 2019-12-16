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Major Weather Predicted? Dec 16 2019
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14 views • December 23, 2019
You remember the video that was posted on my youtube page on December 14th? "Triple Trinities - Eris Trine Sun and Moon Dec 15, 16th 2019"
Did we predict major weather before it occurred?
Let’s have a look shall we….
Link to NOAA
https://www.spc.noaa.gov/exper/archive/event.php?date=20191216
Credits
Ken Wheeler - Physics/Metaphysics
Santos Bonacci - Astrology
Mary Moon / twolilfish - Astrology
Doreen Virtue - Numerology
Matt Jerome - Color of Numbers
Time Nomad - Astrology App
DiversityJ - Photographer
Peter Lomas - Glyphs
Fesliyan Studios - Background Music
Pete Linforth - TheDigitalArtist - Picture of Man Looking at the River of Heaven
odyssaeus - Artwork of Goddess of Harvest.
Many many more…..
#tornado, #earthquake, #hurricane, #self, #metaphysics, #physics, #religion, #atman, #anatman, #absolute, #god, #hen, #one, #phi, #golden ratio, #fibonacci, #davinci, #i am, #who am i, #plato, #ken wheeler, #coomaraswamy, #monad, #devine, #nous, #chariot, #charioteer, #yin, #yang, #cohesive, #magnetism, #dielectricity, #arahat, #persephone, #karma, #madonna, #galactic, #queen, #underworld, #romans, #greeks, #egyptians, #ancient, #astrology, #astrologos, #buddha, #buddhism, #stairway to heaven, #river of heaven, #tesla, #davinci,
Did we predict major weather before it occurred?
Let’s have a look shall we….
Link to NOAA
https://www.spc.noaa.gov/exper/archive/event.php?date=20191216
Credits
Ken Wheeler - Physics/Metaphysics
Santos Bonacci - Astrology
Mary Moon / twolilfish - Astrology
Doreen Virtue - Numerology
Matt Jerome - Color of Numbers
Time Nomad - Astrology App
DiversityJ - Photographer
Peter Lomas - Glyphs
Fesliyan Studios - Background Music
Pete Linforth - TheDigitalArtist - Picture of Man Looking at the River of Heaven
odyssaeus - Artwork of Goddess of Harvest.
Many many more…..
#tornado, #earthquake, #hurricane, #self, #metaphysics, #physics, #religion, #atman, #anatman, #absolute, #god, #hen, #one, #phi, #golden ratio, #fibonacci, #davinci, #i am, #who am i, #plato, #ken wheeler, #coomaraswamy, #monad, #devine, #nous, #chariot, #charioteer, #yin, #yang, #cohesive, #magnetism, #dielectricity, #arahat, #persephone, #karma, #madonna, #galactic, #queen, #underworld, #romans, #greeks, #egyptians, #ancient, #astrology, #astrologos, #buddha, #buddhism, #stairway to heaven, #river of heaven, #tesla, #davinci,
Keywords
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