Why is exercise so important? #carnivore vs blood cancer pt1
The lymphatic system is vital for fat (weight) loss, vitamin, and mineral absorption, your immune system, fighting disease, and so much more. But it needs help to move the lymph fluids, You must move your body! This is also why deep breathing exercises are a great way to start

What does the Lymphatic system do?

https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/303087#definition

https://training.seer.cancer.gov/anatomy/lymphatic/
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/articles/21199-lymphatic-system
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK538321/#:~:text=The%20thoracic%20wall%20is%20made,the%20thoracic%20cavity%20during%20respiration.

The story starts- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjPQSNz4U7o

