© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
33rd Degree Freemason Manly P Hall Discusses Vaccines in 1923: 98 Years Later Freemason Captain Tom Moore Dies After Taking the Jab
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
202 views • February 06, 2021
Before the emergency vaccinations were starting to be issued by the New World Order drug mules everyone on the planet who died were being recorded as a Covid 19 related death. Fast forward to present day and now everyone who is passing away is dying from other illnesses or if they have not been vaccinated yet, they are dying with Covid related symptoms. Mainstream media is having a tough time reporting on celebrities passing away. Now it appears that they are not even mentioning what is killing them. This week we lost Cloris Leachman, Hal Holbrook and today Christopher Plummer and with each case the death report did NOT include 'cause of death'. On February 2nd the U.K. lost 100 year old celebrity Captain Tom Moore. We have evidence that shows the old guy died after being vaccinated in mid-January. The media had previously reported that Captain Moore received the vaccine, but then when he died they reported he passed away from pneumonia and that he was too ill to have received the jab, yet over Christmas he had traveled down to Barbados for a holiday. The media is out and out lying. Captain Tom received the jab and passed away three weeks later, the media is totally covering this up and the Internet has been scrubbed of him receiving the vaccine. Earlier this year Hank Aaron was celebrated being given the vaccine and he was healthy. Two weeks ago he died from a stroke. People are dropping like flies and then the media is not even mentioning the fact that they were recently vaccinated. The vaccine is doing it's job. Population control in effect. Bill Gates is loving it.
Related links:
Waking in the Future Channel
on BitChute (video)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vwGgs4nYhFv6/
https://www.boris-johnson.com/2007/10/25/global-population-control/
https://www.conservativehome.com/platform/2015/09/stanley-johnson-why-britain-needs-a-population-policy.htm
https://healthimpactnews.com/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9149803/JANET-STREET-PORTER-Im-not-afford-fly-Dubai-jab.html
Global Agenda on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Related links:
Waking in the Future Channel
on BitChute (video)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vwGgs4nYhFv6/
https://www.boris-johnson.com/2007/10/25/global-population-control/
https://www.conservativehome.com/platform/2015/09/stanley-johnson-why-britain-needs-a-population-policy.htm
https://healthimpactnews.com/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9149803/JANET-STREET-PORTER-Im-not-afford-fly-Dubai-jab.html
Global Agenda on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.