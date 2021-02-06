33rd Degree Freemason Manly P Hall Discusses Vaccines in 1923: 98 Years Later Freemason Captain Tom Moore Dies After Taking the Jab

Before the emergency vaccinations were starting to be issued by the New World Order drug mules everyone on the planet who died were being recorded as a Covid 19 related death. Fast forward to present day and now everyone who is passing away is dying from other illnesses or if they have not been vaccinated yet, they are dying with Covid related symptoms. Mainstream media is having a tough time reporting on celebrities passing away. Now it appears that they are not even mentioning what is killing them. This week we lost Cloris Leachman, Hal Holbrook and today Christopher Plummer and with each case the death report did NOT include 'cause of death'. On February 2nd the U.K. lost 100 year old celebrity Captain Tom Moore. We have evidence that shows the old guy died after being vaccinated in mid-January. The media had previously reported that Captain Moore received the vaccine, but then when he died they reported he passed away from pneumonia and that he was too ill to have received the jab, yet over Christmas he had traveled down to Barbados for a holiday. The media is out and out lying. Captain Tom received the jab and passed away three weeks later, the media is totally covering this up and the Internet has been scrubbed of him receiving the vaccine. Earlier this year Hank Aaron was celebrated being given the vaccine and he was healthy. Two weeks ago he died from a stroke. People are dropping like flies and then the media is not even mentioning the fact that they were recently vaccinated. The vaccine is doing it's job. Population control in effect. Bill Gates is loving it.Related links:Waking in the Future Channelon BitChute (video)Global Agenda on Social MediaGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)Global Agenda @RumbleGlobal Agenda @lbry.tvGlobal Agenda @OdyseeFlote.app