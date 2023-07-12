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Clown World #46: WWIII's China Virus & Antidote Vaccine Is Dan Bongino's End Of Days Sudo-Prophecy.
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27 views • July 12, 2023

   After his vacation, Dan Bongino presents the beginning of WWIII from China's gain of function research and after vaccinating its people destroy the whole world by release of a virus. The final battle on earth takes a medical turn, for the destruction of the United States...     The only problem is that viruses don't exist and are not possible to "Gain of Function" and contagion is a violation of God's law that all illness if from sin.



The doctors to debate are Drs. Andrew Kaufman, Tom Cowen, Or Sam & Mark Bailey...See on BitChute, Brighteon, Odysee & Rumble

     Clown World #17: Biggest “Fake News” In The World Today Is That Viruses & Contagion Cause Illness...

https://rumble.com/v2l2vt8-clown-world-17-biggest-fake-news-in-the-world-today-is-that-viruses-and-con.html

     9/11 was a biblical event that began the final war on earth between the Muslims and the Christians. Of course, this must be prophesied in the bible if it were true, and it is in 4 places. For biblical proof of what happened and why please watch the following video, thanks...9/11 Conspiracy Theory Of Planned Demolition Proved In Scripture: The Year Of The War On Terror...

https://rumble.com/vmdm8l-911-conspiracy-theory-of-planned-demolition-proved-in-scripture-the-year-of.html

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vaccineworld war iiiwwiiichina virusgain of functionwuhan lab leak
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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