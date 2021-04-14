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Is the Sun About to Set on Dr. Anthony Fauci and His Career of Chronic and Compulsive Lies?
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122 views • April 14, 2021
"The fact is normal vaccine development takes a long time,” he said. “And you only rush it in a dire emergency if there’s no effective drug treatment. There was interference with the use of hydroxychloroquine, intentional interference. And we’re in the mess that we’re in.”
Steven Hatfield
Infectious Disease Expert while talking with Steve Bannon on War Room Pandemic April 13, 2021.
It is becoming more clear each day that the mainstream media is cooling to the crap coming out of Anthony Fauci's mouth. Watching him dodge and weave while he was doing the media rounds yesterday trying to explain why the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was put on hold was like watching a compulsive liar trying not to lie. Dr. Fauci and his love affair with the media and them with him may be coming to an end. Recently CNN's Sanjay Gupta has started to question the theory that the Wuhan Virus came from a Wet Market down the road from a Level 4 Virology Lab in Wuhan. Dr. Gupta is starting to believe that former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield may be correct and the virus came from the lab and is indeed man made. It is only a matter of time before someone in MSM asks Dr. Fauci about his connections to the Wuhan Lab and donating 3.7 million (US taxpayers dollars) to the Chinese lab in the search for manufacturing a bigger stronger virus. It has been over 14 months and no one has asked Fauci in public and on the record what he was doing in sending money to the Communist State of China in researching and developing these manmade viruses.
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War Room Pandemic on Rumble Episode 869
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Steven Hatfield
Infectious Disease Expert while talking with Steve Bannon on War Room Pandemic April 13, 2021.
It is becoming more clear each day that the mainstream media is cooling to the crap coming out of Anthony Fauci's mouth. Watching him dodge and weave while he was doing the media rounds yesterday trying to explain why the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was put on hold was like watching a compulsive liar trying not to lie. Dr. Fauci and his love affair with the media and them with him may be coming to an end. Recently CNN's Sanjay Gupta has started to question the theory that the Wuhan Virus came from a Wet Market down the road from a Level 4 Virology Lab in Wuhan. Dr. Gupta is starting to believe that former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield may be correct and the virus came from the lab and is indeed man made. It is only a matter of time before someone in MSM asks Dr. Fauci about his connections to the Wuhan Lab and donating 3.7 million (US taxpayers dollars) to the Chinese lab in the search for manufacturing a bigger stronger virus. It has been over 14 months and no one has asked Fauci in public and on the record what he was doing in sending money to the Communist State of China in researching and developing these manmade viruses.
Related video:
War Room Pandemic on Rumble Episode 869
https://rumble.com/embed/vd0p2h/?pub=et9v9
Global Agenda on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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