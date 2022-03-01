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Mel K, America’s Financial Ties to Ukraine, Fake News versus Real News, Ukraine History since 2014 and Economic Update
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336 views • March 01, 2022
Tonight, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!
Follow Mel K
WEBSITE - https://themelkshow.com
WEBSITE - https://themelkshow.tv
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► Watch the FULL Clips:
Mel K: Joe Biden, WEF and What is REALLY Going on in Ukraine: https://banned.video/watch?id=621d694b281687365a39cc21
Economic Update: War in Ukraine Drives up Price of Silver and Gold: https://banned.video/watch?id=621d6323281687365a39113d
► To learn more about what is going on in Ukraine, watch:
Pro-Russia-Ukraine Separatist gives first hand account from Donbass region. “We are being liberated”. Day Z: https://banned.video/watch?id=621be91480e6a52c84ad443d
Economic Update: War in Ukraine Drives up Price of Silver and Gold: https://banned.video/watch?id=621d6323281687365a39113d
Ukraine Freedom Fighter Gives Eyewitness Account, School Boards, Stockholm Syndrome, and US Convoy | The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://banned.video/watch?id=62199b8280e6a52c84a6e99f
God and Ukraine, Scrappy Fighter from CPAC, What’s good about the church? | The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://banned.video/watch?id=6219179604460228fca228cc
Mel K: The Truth About Ukraine | Flyover Conservatives: https://banned.video/watch?id=61e63b226959067dbbfc7a43&;list=61d632f8e0d611569f689fd2
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
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Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
Follow Mel K
WEBSITE - https://themelkshow.com
WEBSITE - https://themelkshow.tv
Follow Patriotic ID-
WEBSITE - https://patrioticid.com/flyover
Follow Dr Dr Kirk Elliott
WEBSITE - https://FloverGold.com
► Watch the FULL Clips:
Mel K: Joe Biden, WEF and What is REALLY Going on in Ukraine: https://banned.video/watch?id=621d694b281687365a39cc21
Economic Update: War in Ukraine Drives up Price of Silver and Gold: https://banned.video/watch?id=621d6323281687365a39113d
► To learn more about what is going on in Ukraine, watch:
Pro-Russia-Ukraine Separatist gives first hand account from Donbass region. “We are being liberated”. Day Z: https://banned.video/watch?id=621be91480e6a52c84ad443d
Economic Update: War in Ukraine Drives up Price of Silver and Gold: https://banned.video/watch?id=621d6323281687365a39113d
Ukraine Freedom Fighter Gives Eyewitness Account, School Boards, Stockholm Syndrome, and US Convoy | The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://banned.video/watch?id=62199b8280e6a52c84a6e99f
God and Ukraine, Scrappy Fighter from CPAC, What’s good about the church? | The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://banned.video/watch?id=6219179604460228fca228cc
Mel K: The Truth About Ukraine | Flyover Conservatives: https://banned.video/watch?id=61e63b226959067dbbfc7a43&;list=61d632f8e0d611569f689fd2
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509
Kirk Elliott PHD - https://FloverGold.com
My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► MEET US IN PERSON!! Text EVENTS to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Flyover Conservatives Gold and Silver Buyer of Choice- https://flyovergold.com
► Own Your Own Business As An Option To Avoid The Jab- https://FlyoverCarpet.com
► Use Promo Code “ Flyover” For Up To 66% Off When Checking Out At
https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-
https://DoctorSoGood.com
► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - https://FlyoverTwins.com
► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - https://FlyoverHealth.com
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
-------------------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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