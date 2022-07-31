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Inquisition What Really Happened and Why
High Hopes
High Hopes
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76 views • July 31, 2022

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith series


Streamed live 6 hours ago As Catholics we are told, and believe, that the Spanish Inquisition was nothing but Catholic Church oppression, torture, and power control. We are told millions died at the hands of the church, killed because they would not become Catholic. Is that what really happened? Fr. Chris Alar explains.


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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFDZqeE6yfs


Keywords
christianreligioncatholictorturedeathsoppressioninquisitionfr chris alarexplaining the faithpower control
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