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NEW NUREMBERG TRIALS NEEDED; THE WORLD NEEDS JUSTICE W/ MOTALA & KEMPER
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223 views • December 17, 2020
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio


Kyle Kemper and Amina Motala join the program to discuss Canada and the loss of freedoms that citizens of Canada, the United State and the world are experiencing under the guise of a pandemic. We also discuss Canada's current relations with China and the Chinese military; what this means and what the globalists and China are planning. You can see more of Kyle Kemper on his site at http://link.bar/Kemper and Amina Motala work is available at https://JusticeforCanada.ca or at https://StandupAmericaUS.org

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freedomvaccinechinacanadanuremberg trialssarah westallchinese militarycovid-19amina motalabusiness game changers radiokyle kemperfarm land
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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