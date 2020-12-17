NEW NUREMBERG TRIALS NEEDED; THE WORLD NEEDS JUSTICE W/ MOTALA & KEMPER

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Kyle Kemper and Amina Motala join the program to discuss Canada and the loss of freedoms that citizens of Canada, the United State and the world are experiencing under the guise of a pandemic. We also discuss Canada's current relations with China and the Chinese military; what this means and what the globalists and China are planning. You can see more of Kyle Kemper on his site at http://link.bar/Kemper and Amina Motala work is available at https://JusticeforCanada.ca or at https://StandupAmericaUS.org
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