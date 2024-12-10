Assad Is In Russia, Damascus Has Fallen And Israel On High Alert-NOW THE END BEGINS-DEC 9 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, as noted in my Sunday Service message yesterday, the end times are bustin’ out all over. Not only are Islamic rebels now in control of Syria with Israel on full alert, but drones continue to run midnight surveillance operations over the entire state of New Jersey, president-elect Donald Trump was in Paris with Emmanuel Macron for the reopening of the pagan temple Notre Dame, and Roman Catholic leader Pope Francis was photographed at a nativity scene with Jesus dressed in the Palestinian keffiyeh. If you were waiting for a slow end times news day, this ain’t it. On this episode, the end times have gone into hyper-overdrive, and we bring you everything you need to know.