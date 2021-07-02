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Love Wax Cold - SATAN's Plan To DESTROY Your LOVE [02.07.2021]
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41 views • July 02, 2021
Note: Broken Family's ? - Yes, I miss my daughter, but she has to 'wake up' herself and I doubt she ever does...
Pinned by Brother Nephtali - 8 hours ago
Satan is trying hard family to destroy your calling. Let's ensure that we never allow the enemy to ruin the charity, love, gifts and callings that God has placed in our lives. Keep preaching! Never Stop! Jesus loves you! https://tfgministries.com
720 views Jul 2, 2021
Brother Nephtali
7.81K subscribers
https://youtu.be/SPgwDJLh9b0
Pinned by Brother Nephtali - 8 hours ago
Satan is trying hard family to destroy your calling. Let's ensure that we never allow the enemy to ruin the charity, love, gifts and callings that God has placed in our lives. Keep preaching! Never Stop! Jesus loves you! https://tfgministries.com
720 views Jul 2, 2021
Brother Nephtali
7.81K subscribers
https://youtu.be/SPgwDJLh9b0
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