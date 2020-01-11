Protocols by Rav Shmuel

The Protocols Of The Learned Elders of Zion is a book which purports to be a record of the wicked plans and tactics the Jewish elders use to take over the world. The Protocols were actually written in Paris sometime between 1895 and 1899 by an agent of the Russian secret police though Anti-semites don't think so. In particular, within the last few years there have been several TV series on Arab TV which have assumed this book to be true. I think the whole thing is funny in a sad and twisted wierd way - so here's my take on it...



The Song for this video is on the Album called by the same name: Protocols - released by JMG (www.jewishmusicgroup.com) on Oct. 31, 2006