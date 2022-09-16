X22 REPORT Ep. 2875b - [DS] Assets Deployed, Panic, Fear, When Do You Play The Trump Card? Message Received

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X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2875b - Sept 15, 2022
[DS] Assets Deployed, Panic, Fear, When Do You Play The Trump Card? Message Received
The [DS] is pushing very hard to cover up their treasonous crimes, the cover up is going to exposed their criminal activities. The border is now backfiring on the [DS] players, the illegal has now reported that the border is wide open and not secure. Kash sends a message, Trump card is finally here. When do you play the Trump card? Trump has the [DS] exactly where he wants them all.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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