ARCHIVES REVEAL ₪ (((TROUBLING DETAILS))) OF LEO MAX FRANK CASE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today should be a national holiday 📆
Jim Conley was instructed by Leo Frank to write those notes; obviously, Leo wasn't covering for Jim - he tried throwing him under a steamroller
It looks like the scumbags are trying to effect a full pardon for the child rapist and murderer, Leo Max Frank
Not while VfB draws breath, will that occur 🥸
He wasn't the first, and he's far from the last; recall Levi Aron, the Butcher of Brooklyn 🪓
Source: https://blogs.weta.org/2015/08/13/leo-frank-case
Thumbnail: https://blogs.weta.org/2015/08/13/leo-frank-case
The Leo Frank Case
The case of Leo Frank had tremendous long-lasting impact on the nation -- leading to the creation of the Anti-Defamation League and reviving the KKK
#KMPRISING 🇺🇲🔥.