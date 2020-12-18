Socialist Media - The New Rules

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Welcome to Socialist Media. Here are the new rules! with the ever-changing community guidelines, increased censorship, political manipulation, fear mongering, and brainwashing, here’s everything you need to know about the new socialist media communist guidelines.
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