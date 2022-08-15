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FBI Raid on Trump Highlights Deep State Lawlessness
The New American
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The Biden FBI raid Donald Trump's mansion shows that federal law enforcement has largely become a tool of the Deep State to harass, terrorize and destroy opponents of its agenda, argues Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. The raid comes after the FBI has been exposed ignoring or even covering up serious crimes by politically favored forces such as the Clinton dynasty and the Biden family, even as it uses terror resources to hunt down moms and dads speaking out at school board meetings. The raid also follows Deep State takedowns of numerous key Trump insiders including Roger Stone, Gen. Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, Peter Navarro, Steve Bannon, and many more. Alex points out that while the FBI once did good work trying to stop communist operations in America, it has today become a weaponized and highly politicized outfit that must be reined in. Many members of Congress are calling for the FBI to be defunded or abolished. Instead, Democrats added 87,000 new IRS agents to continue harassing and intimidating those who oppose the Deep State.

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