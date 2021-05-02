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The Difference Between Euroicism and Paganism
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37 views • May 02, 2021
Pagan reconstructionists are nostalgic by their very nature. They crave and lust after the ancient past. They venerate the glorious heroic societies and traditions of Europe's pre-Christian culture.
Ethno-Nationalist pagan historians such as Kevin Mclaine and Thomas Roswell should be applauded for their excellent historical research and analysis. They have pieced together fragments of recorded history and archaeological evidence and thus contributed to our understanding of ancient European polytheism and our ancestral heritage thereby adding greater value to the Ethno-Nationalist discourse.
Euroicism on Minds: https://www.minds.com/euroicism/
Euroicism on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/keyS9mr5wxtK/
Euroicism on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Euroicism:9
Euroicism on Rumble:https://rumble.com/c/c-754137
Euroicism on Gab: https://gab.com/Euroicism
Euroicism on Goyimtv.tv: https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2458103774/Euroicism/videos
Euroicism on Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Euroicism
Euroicism on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user143132062
Ethno-Nationalist pagan historians such as Kevin Mclaine and Thomas Roswell should be applauded for their excellent historical research and analysis. They have pieced together fragments of recorded history and archaeological evidence and thus contributed to our understanding of ancient European polytheism and our ancestral heritage thereby adding greater value to the Ethno-Nationalist discourse.
Euroicism on Minds: https://www.minds.com/euroicism/
Euroicism on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/keyS9mr5wxtK/
Euroicism on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Euroicism:9
Euroicism on Rumble:https://rumble.com/c/c-754137
Euroicism on Gab: https://gab.com/Euroicism
Euroicism on Goyimtv.tv: https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2458103774/Euroicism/videos
Euroicism on Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Euroicism
Euroicism on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user143132062
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