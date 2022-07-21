General Flynn | The Great Reset | Understanding Brain-Control Technology and the Nefarious 66 Patents of Harvard's Charles Lieber

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Learn More About General Flynn Today At: www.GeneralFlynn.com & www.FundFreely.com

Why is the U.S. Army doing research on Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle (SpFN) COVID-19 vaccines?

Read More: https://www.army.mil/article/252890/preclinical_studies_support_armys_pan_coronavirus_vaccine_development_strategy

Read More: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8651551/

Read More: The Singularity Is Near: When Humans Transcend Biology - https://www.amazon.com/Singularity-Near-Humans-Transcend-Biology/dp/0143037889

Learn More About Charles Lieber Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation

Patents by Inventor Charles M. Lieber - https://patents.justia.com/inventor/charles-m-lieber

"If You Give Corporations & Armies the Technology to Start Messing with Our DNA & Our Brains They Would Like to Amplify Discipline & Intelligence. They Don't Need Compassion, Artistic Sensitivity or Spirituality. CLIP - 344

There Are People Like Elon Musk Who Are Trying to Create Closed Loop Systems Where the Read of the Brain and the Input Into the Brain All Happens Within the Brain.

Watch the original February 20th 2020 presentation "When Humans Become Cyborgs | DAVOS 2020" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zrNaaz1isEQ CLIP - 358

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?

Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV

Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:

https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2

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The Great Reset | Explained In Their Own Words (Gates, Musk, Harari, Schwab & Grimes) https://rumble.com/v14382h-the-great-reset-explained-in-their-own-words-gates-musk-harari-schwab-and-g.html

Entire Great Reset / 4th Industrial Agenda Explained In 10 Minutes or Less: https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-great-reset-explained/

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Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation

The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”

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General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!

Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Mel K, Dr. Simone Gold, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Mel K, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour!!!

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ReAwaken America Tour History:

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