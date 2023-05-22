Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Panopticon Surveillance State Being Built Around Us -- Alex Newman on OAN
35 views
channel image
LibertySentinel
Published a day ago |

From meat rationing and carbon footprint tracking to CBDCs, total online surveillance and digital IDs, journalist Alex Newman tells OAN's Alison Steinberg that totalitarians are building a panopticon system in which all privacy will be eliminated. When the massive data gathering is combined with Artificial Intelligence, this is an unfathomably dangerous weapon, Alex warns. And it's being pursued by wicked men who hate liberty.

Keywords
big techsurveillancepanopticon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket