Panopticon Surveillance State Being Built Around Us -- Alex Newman on OAN

From meat rationing and carbon footprint tracking to CBDCs, total online surveillance and digital IDs, journalist Alex Newman tells OAN's Alison Steinberg that totalitarians are building a panopticon system in which all privacy will be eliminated. When the massive data gathering is combined with Artificial Intelligence, this is an unfathomably dangerous weapon, Alex warns. And it's being pursued by wicked men who hate liberty.
