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Trump found not guilty by US senate at second impeachment trial.
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480 views • February 14, 2021
The US Senate has acquitted former President Donald Trump of inciting deadly US Capitol riot after his second impeachment trial.
The final tally of 57-43 fell short of the 67-vote threshold to convict the former president,
The final tally of 57-43 fell short of the 67-vote threshold to convict the former president,
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