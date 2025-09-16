Sweat, Weeds & Ethernet A Homestead Security Setup/ Ep.3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome back to FatGuy FixerUpper! In today’s adventure, I’m running 600 feet of CAT6 Ethernet cable through the woods, tall weeds, and everything in between — all to set up two Hiseeu POE security cameras on the homestead. Along the way, I install a junction box at 350 feet, dodge thorns, sweat through my shirt, and prove (once again) that DIY security systems aren't always pretty — but they get the job done! If you're looking to install long-distance POE cameras, run Ethernet through rough terrain, or just enjoy some down-to-earth, real-life homestead problem-solving, this one’s for you.
🛠️ What You'll See in This Video:
• 600 ft CAT6 Ethernet cable run through rough terrain
• Outdoor POE camera installation (Hiseeu 8MP)
• Junction box setup at 350 ft • Real-world tips for rural network setups
• A whole lot of sweat, weeds, and determination
