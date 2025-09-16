Sweat, Weeds & Ethernet A Homestead Security Setup/ Ep.3

Welcome back to FatGuy FixerUpper! In today’s adventure, I’m running 600 feet of CAT6 Ethernet cable through the woods, tall weeds, and everything in between — all to set up two Hiseeu POE security cameras on the homestead. Along the way, I install a junction box at 350 feet, dodge thorns, sweat through my shirt, and prove (once again) that DIY security systems aren't always pretty — but they get the job done! If you're looking to install long-distance POE cameras, run Ethernet through rough terrain, or just enjoy some down-to-earth, real-life homestead problem-solving, this one’s for you.

🛠️ What You'll See in This Video:

• 600 ft CAT6 Ethernet cable run through rough terrain

• Outdoor POE camera installation (Hiseeu 8MP)

• Junction box setup at 350 ft • Real-world tips for rural network setups

• A whole lot of sweat, weeds, and determination

💬 Got questions or your own setup tips? Drop 'em in the comments!