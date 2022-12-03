It Is Written - Preventing Cognitive Decline - Part 1

Alzheimer's is a devastating disease affecting millions of people, but
there is hope for those who are suffering the effects of dementia. Join
John Bradshaw and special guest Dr. Wes Youngberg as they sit down to
identify risk factors and discuss simple lifestyle changes that you can
make to help prevent and even reverse cognitive decline.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.