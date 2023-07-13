Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
No Clue - Donald Trump is Stupid
channel image
Real Free News
55 Subscribers
56 views
Published Yesterday

Donald Chump is Stupid! Here's what Chump had to say about the brain dead poopy pants prez currently in the white house Remember Chump did have a clue and knew what the dems were going to do during the election but he did absolutely nothing to investigate it, stop it, or catch them and punish them. Chump is not in the white house because Donald Chump is Stupid! #trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser #noclue

Keywords
trumpstupidloser

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket