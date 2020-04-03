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Emergency 5G News Briefing! Secret Rollout of 5G Systems Nationwide Confirmed - FULL SHOW 4/3/20
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423 views • April 03, 2020
Prestigious doctors & scientists confirm 5G weakens the immune system to all viruses including Covid-19. Tune in now and please spread this link as we uncover how a top scientist revealed that 5G can weaken the population’s immune system.
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