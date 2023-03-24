Dr. Ben Marble on Controlled Opposition in the Medical Freedom Movement, Patient Rights & Online Medical Care Options – 12-16-22

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Dr. Jane presents the conflicting aspects of Governor DeSantis’ actions around the C19 bioweapon shots, his latest call for a Florida State Grand Jury after convening an “expert” panel. Founder of myfreedoctor.com Dr. Ben Marble talks truth about controlled opposition, patient rights, online medical care, and patient alternatives to the allopathic medical system. This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.#onlinedoctor #onlinemedicaltreatment #patientrights #patientbillofrights #drjaneruby #drbenmarble #onlinemedicalcare #onlinehealthcare #governordesantis #rondesantis #onlinemedicalservices #myfreedoctor.com #fakevaccine #covidvaccinedeaths #vaccineinjurycare #freemedicaltreatmentforcovid #covidshotinjury
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