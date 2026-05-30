Entities We Know of Both Beings and Aliens

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Watchers 200 fallen angels imprisoned for mating with human women, Twenty names given in The Book of Enoch. Leaders of tens
Demons: The Disembodied Spirits of The Nephilim
Sirens; Mermaids, The human women who mated with the watchers, they roam the oceans of the world (filmed by Animal Planet.)
Aliens Identified
Greys: 3-4 ft. possibly Demons in a meat suit (LA Marzulli)
Insectoids: 6.5 ft. Insectoids and Greys work together, insecticide being the boss and grays being the workers? Their Faces and Eyes are very similar.
Reptilians: 6.5 ft.
Nortic or Tall Whites 7-8 ft (These are the only ones who could be possibly Fallen Angels.) They look like us?