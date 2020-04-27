© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biblical Salvation Does Not Always Mean Salvation from Hell
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • April 27, 2020
One of the most common mistakes in interpreting the New Testament is taking every reference to "salvation" to mean "salvation from hell." But the vast majority of the uses of the word "salvation" refers to deliverance from the various afflictions in this life, such a death, disease, and persecution. The conditions for temporal salvation (repentance, faithful works, obedience, etc) are very different from the condition for eternal salvation (faith in Jesus, apart from works).
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.