Collectivist Gaslighting

On this episode of Freedom on Deck, Chet Martin and CV Berton, with guests Eric J. Caron and Nina May, discuss the state of play just weeks ahead of the Midterms, as the desperate Dems turn up the gaslighting and the lawfare to try to stem the tide to no avail, because this is not a red “tide”, it’s a red tidal wave!

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.

Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]

Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye