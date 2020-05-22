Government Surveillance Vs. Individual Sovereignty - Why Contact Tracing Should Concern All Americans – The Ingraham Angle - Part 1/2

** CONTACT TRACING: YOUR PRIVACY AT RISK

** Media Ignores Erosion of Rights During Pandemic

** Contract Tracing: Threatening Your Pirvacy

** Left pushes Contact Tracing despite privacy fears

** APPLE, GOOGLE UNVEIL TECHNOLOGY FOR COVID-19 EXPOSURE ALERTS to help public-health departments track contact between strangers

** Contact Tracing demographics provides detailed travel and location data, an infinite window into a person’s life, revealing not only his particular movements, but through them his familial, political, professional, religious, and sexual associations.

** Johns Hopkins University: Contact Tracing programs are a public good because they can reduce the risk to the public of being infected and it can reduce illness and deaths from Covid-19. In other words, it is something that benefits everyone in the society

** Contact Virus Tracers play many roles: Detective, Nurse, and Confidant. Their goal is to create a road map of everywhere infected people have been and who they’ve been around. The practice of so-called contact tracing requires a hybrid job of interrogator, therapist and nurse as they try to coax nervous people to be honest.

** No vaccine, no job: Eugenicist Bill Gates demands “digital certificates” to prove coronavirus vaccination status

** ** (Natural News) Over the last two months, we have watched in horror as Big Pharma and its “death science” puppets like Dr. Fauci appear to have taken over the White House and the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, we have yet more confirmation that Big Pharma has completed its coup against the United States of America, capturing President Trump who is now apparently pivoting to mandatory vaccines as part of the so-called “warp speed” project being run by Big Pharma (and pushed by Dr. Fauci).

This comes on the heels of the news that Dr. Fauci is now tied to funneling money to communist China’s Wuhan virology lab that developed the coronavirus as a biological weapon. Even according to Newsweek, which caters to globalist agendas, Dr. Fauci was right in the middle of the cash injections to the communist death science industry. This is the man who now appears to be directing Trump’s response to the coronavirus for America.

** On June 19th, 2017, approximately 300 people gathered at the United Nations for the second annual ID2020 Summit. The ID2020 Alliance, a consortium of public and private organisations, was launched there. The summit was attended by representatives of UN organisations such as UNDP (United Nations Development Programme); UNECLAC (United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean); UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), and UN OICT (United Nations Office of Information and Communication Technologies).

Participating organsiations included: Accenture; Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Biometrics Institute; Gavi (the vaccine alliance); General Electric; IBM; IrisGuard; MasterCard; Microsoft; One World Identity; Open Society Foundation (George Soros); PwC; Rockefeller Foundation; Standard Chartered Bank; Unique Identity Authority of India; Verizon; the World Economic Forum, and HSBC bank.

The ID 2020 Alliance is a "global partnership of governments, NGOs and the private sector". The benefit of such a partnership approach is that it "opens up opportunities to piggyback on the systems and processes that public and private organisations already have in place".

The ID2020 Alliance approach is supported by a grant from the Rockefeller Foundation and major financial support from Accenture (NYSE:ACN). By 2030, their goal is to

enable access to digital identity for every person on the planet.

Will Trump realize his deadly error and revolt against the death science industry? Or will he allow America to be destroyed by it?

I’ve been a Trump supporter for three years. I voted for Trump in 2016. Unless he radically changes course, I will not vote for Trump in 2020. I will not vote for another Big Pharma vaccine shill who has sold out America to the death science industry. If Trump is going to push mandatory vaccines across America, he can go to hell.

Unless he alters course and immediately fires Dr. Fauci and ends the Big Pharma stranglehold over America, President Trump is on course to become just another pathetic sellout who pushes this nation into runaway medical tyranny with forced vaccinations, continued nutritional illiteracy and a 5G Big Brother surveillance system that enslaves everyone.

He’s willing to sacrifice America to try to save the stock market, in other words, and it’s really a bargain with the devil. America will fall if Big Pharma is allowed to rule over our future. Trump now appears to have jumped in bed with America’s most dangerous enemy: the vaccine / pharma cartels that have focused on criminal operations across America for decades.