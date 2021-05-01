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Vaccine passports used to create a lesser class of citizens?
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30 views • May 01, 2021
Ben Swann, April 27, 2021
Are vaccine passports being used to create a group of second class citizens? A doctor on CNN recently referred to forcing vaccinations as the "carrot" in order for people to be allowed to get back to their normal lives.
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Are vaccine passports being used to create a group of second class citizens? A doctor on CNN recently referred to forcing vaccinations as the "carrot" in order for people to be allowed to get back to their normal lives.
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
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https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
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