New Mom Grace Fox Hits Her Knees After Giving Birth to Baby Overseas in Critical Condition
Counter Culture Mom
Published a month ago

While living in Nepal more than 37 years ago, Grace Fox gave birth to what they assumed would be a healthy baby girl. Her daughter Stephanie however, was born with a rare, dangerous condition called hydrocephalus. This occurs when an abnormal buildup of fluid in the ventricles deep within the brain puts pressure on the brain’s tissues. Grace had to completely rely on God’s provision as her husband quickly departed Nepal with their newborn baby traveling thousands of miles back to the United States as Grace stayed behind to recover from a painful C-section. This woman of God shares how she continued to trust God throughout this endeavor and other chilling trials she faced. Everyone can expect suffering in this life, but God will always be faithful, she declares.



TAKEAWAYS


Grace is the author of 13 books, including Moving from Fear to Freedom: A Woman’s Guide to Peace in Every Situation


Fiery trials and tribulations give us the opportunity to grow closer to Christ


When we are kept on our toes or on our knees, we are forced to trust the Lord and rely on His Word


God doesn’t promise that everything will turn out perfect, but He does promise that He will be faithful through your circumstances 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3d2wSYy  

Grace’s Books: https://www.gracefox.com/books/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH GRACE FOX

Website: https://www.gracefox.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gracefox.author/ 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/graceloewenfox/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gracelfox 

Podcast: https://www.lifeaudio.com/your-daily-bible-verse/ 

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/gracefoxauthor/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


faithtrialsnepaltina griffincounter culture momgrace foxhydrocephalusmoving from fear to freedom

