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Covid’s silver bullet?
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56 views • October 16, 2020
Del Bigtree with Richard Bartlett, October 15, 2020
Dr. Richard Bartlett’s #Covid19 protocol has successfully treated thousands of patients using an asthma drug that has been commonly prescribed in the U.S. for over 25 years. He joins Del in studio for an in-depth interview discussing his “silver bullet” treatment, and why our gov’t health agencies refuse to investigate his simple solution to the pandemic.
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
https://thehighwire.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/okiFK5CwQrZS/
Dr. Richard Bartlett’s #Covid19 protocol has successfully treated thousands of patients using an asthma drug that has been commonly prescribed in the U.S. for over 25 years. He joins Del in studio for an in-depth interview discussing his “silver bullet” treatment, and why our gov’t health agencies refuse to investigate his simple solution to the pandemic.
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
https://thehighwire.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/okiFK5CwQrZS/
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