California Bill Targets Families Who Reject Trans Agenda Parents Lose Custody If They Don't Comply

June 19, 2023





From the very beginning, the left has wanted to destroy the family.

Collier County GOP Vice Chairman Dan Cook is here to talk about the Left’s assault on the American family.

California bill AB957 will mean parents will lose custody of their children if they do not “affirm” whatever made up gender identity their children have.

Under the bill, state family court judges will be told that in any kind of custody dispute between parents, they must always automatically side with the one that “affirms” a child’s gender

Recently, in Collier County, Florida, the school board was approached by a Telehealth company named Hazel.

Hazel, as well as its partner company Hazel Health, wanted to launch a two-month pilot program for Collier county schoolchildren, to provide “LGBT mental health services.”

If this program was allowed to launch it would have immediately opened the door to school employees signing up children for “LGBT mental health” programs, without informing the parents, and then setting up a possible loss of custody if a parent protested.

Fortunately, this telehealth program wasn’t allowed off the ground, thanks to the alertness and effort of Dan Cook and the Collier County Republican Party.

