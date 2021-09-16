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Justin and Sophie Trudeau Must Be Separated - Because He is Missing His MK Ultra Handler
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151 views • September 16, 2021
For the past few years we have seen less and less of Justin Trudeau out in public with his wife Sophie. Understandable because we have been in a 'plandemic', but now there is more and more speculation that Trudeau and Sophie are separated and living their own lives and are only seen together in public for 'official' functions. During this recent election campaign we have seen virtually nothing of Sophie by Trudeau's side at election stops. At the recent G7 get together in London, England the other six world leaders all had their spouses with them except Justin. Many are speculating that they have broken up. This week Trudeau was greeted by a heckler in British Columbia asking him where Sophie was because he had heard she was a whore. Trudeau lowered his mask and asked the heckler if he should be protesting at the hospital. Trudeau's poor taste and timing showed because the anti-vaxx and anti-lockdown protesters in Canada have been protesting around hospitals across Canada. As the election approaches on September 20th it appears to me that Trudeau is having MK Ultra glitches as the stress of the campaign is getting to him and he is missing his handler - Sophie, Big Time!
Related video:
Trudeau tells off protesters: "Isn't there a hospital you should be going to bother right now?
Global News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bInIxDbpypk
Related links;
https://globalnews.ca/news/1897750/a-family-affair-canadas-next-first-lady-lunch-with-sophie-gregoire-trudeau/
https://deanblundell.com/news/justin-and-sophie-trudeau-have-been-separated-for-over-a-year/
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Related video:
Trudeau tells off protesters: "Isn't there a hospital you should be going to bother right now?
Global News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bInIxDbpypk
Related links;
https://globalnews.ca/news/1897750/a-family-affair-canadas-next-first-lady-lunch-with-sophie-gregoire-trudeau/
https://deanblundell.com/news/justin-and-sophie-trudeau-have-been-separated-for-over-a-year/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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