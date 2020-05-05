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Veteran Push Up Challenge & Mental Health Awareness Month
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3 views • May 05, 2020
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and we should all be doing our part to talk about this subject in the open, without stigma. Please reach out to the following organizations if you feel you or someone you know may be in need of help or reach out to me through [email protected]. You are not alone!
https://www.22kill.com/
https://walkthetalkamerica.org/
https://www.holdmyguns.org/
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https://www.22kill.com/
https://walkthetalkamerica.org/
https://www.holdmyguns.org/
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
Shirts, Swag & More
http://www.clovertac.com
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
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