Would You Microchip Your Kids? | Or Are We Past That Now?
7 views
•
Published Friday
•
Keywords
floridabostonchipsbiometrictrackingdystopianmicrochipstampa bayexpertsdatabasebarcodetracingjason bermashuman cattledigital slaveryreality rantsrvm networkchip your kidsmicrochipping your childwfla8 on your sidedigital imprisonment
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos