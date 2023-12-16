Create New Account
Scientist Dr. Anthony Samsel on Unsafe Meat and Potatoes
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Courtesy of Zen Honeycutt.  Originally uploaded circa Jul 24, 2013. Independent scientist, Anthony Samsel, PhD discusses the glyphosate contamination of 160 of our foods, especially our meat and potatoes. Learn more about glyphosate and how to protect yourself and detox from it by clicking-on: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup & 

