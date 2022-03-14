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Captured Fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Voluntarily laid down his arms, tells how in Kharkov the national battalions Shield & Hide in Civilian Areas. 031322.
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120 views • March 14, 2022
Exact words found with this video are:
A captured fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who voluntarily laid down his arms, tells how in Kharkov the national battalions occupy houses and drive people out into the street.
In the vacated dwellings, they are engaged in looting, and also traditionally hide their equipment and artillery in the yards, hiding behind civilians.
A captured fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who voluntarily laid down his arms, tells how in Kharkov the national battalions occupy houses and drive people out into the street.
In the vacated dwellings, they are engaged in looting, and also traditionally hide their equipment and artillery in the yards, hiding behind civilians.
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