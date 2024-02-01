Jamie Jenkins & Daniel Brisson on The Freeman Report with James Freeman - 31 January 2024

On today's show, Daniel joins James from Quebec to provide an update on the court case win against the Trudeau government for using the Emergencies Act against the trucker protesters that went against the Canadian constitution.

GUEST 1 OVERVIEW: Jamie, known as "Stats Jamie" across social media platforms, is a political and economic commentator, statistician, and former Head of Health Analysis and Labour Market Analysis at the Office for National Statistics in the UK.

GUEST 2 OVERVIEW: Daniel Brisson is a politician in the People's Party of Canada and serves as the Chief Editor of FLN Freedom News.