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Julie's Story: Early, Covert Vaccine/Hydrogel Experimentation On My Daughter By Barb Wilson 7/30/20
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118 views • October 01, 2020
Julie's Story: Early, Covert Vaccine/Hydrogel Experimentation On My Daughter By Barb Wilson 7/30/20
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#hydrogel #vaccines #celeste
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Please subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/diamondisc
*************************************************
2-PACK BOOK COMBO - http://bit.ly/2R47N0h
*************************************************
"The Seven Thunders Revealed" Book (PDF Download) - http://bit.ly/2QGepmr
"Electromagnetic Radiation Protection Solutions" Book (PDF Download) - http://bit.ly/2QFabvy
https://www.patreon.com/shepherdshear...
https://www.paypal.me/celestialrakiya
https://shepherdsheart.life/
Video & Audio Production: http://www.diamondigitalmedia.com
#hydrogel #vaccines #celeste
Shared from and subscribe to:
diamondisc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBrxGa-eD_p5_opYV2Y8ArA
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