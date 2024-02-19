Create New Account
Mike Adams & Dr. Bryan Ardis Reveals BOMBSHELL findings about Reptilian VENOM
Katy Odin
397 views
Published Yesterday

Dr. Bryan Ardis Reveals BOMBSHELL findings about Reptilian VENOM PEPTIDES in popular weight loss drugs, and role of NICOTINE in healing “long COVID”

trumpmike adamsalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucireptilianmodernavenompfizerklaus schwabdr bryan ardis

