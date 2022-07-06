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6-07-2022 In a world gone crazy, where do we go from here?
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60 views • June 07, 2022
Episode 64
There is no doubt plenty going on, but more and more it feels like we can back off from being on offensive and just allow their lies and contradictions to destroy themselves....The world has literally gone insane. We can fix the economy, but how do we fix the very real mental health problem that is rife in this country when all this policy madness is over?
Watch The Truth About January 6th here:
https://rumble.com/v17h6qx-the-truth-of-january-6th.html
Watch the Devolution Power Hour I mentioned here (You can skip the first 8-9 minutes):
https://rumble.com/v17c5bh-devolution-power-hour-episode-62.html
There is no doubt plenty going on, but more and more it feels like we can back off from being on offensive and just allow their lies and contradictions to destroy themselves....The world has literally gone insane. We can fix the economy, but how do we fix the very real mental health problem that is rife in this country when all this policy madness is over?
Watch The Truth About January 6th here:
https://rumble.com/v17h6qx-the-truth-of-january-6th.html
Watch the Devolution Power Hour I mentioned here (You can skip the first 8-9 minutes):
https://rumble.com/v17c5bh-devolution-power-hour-episode-62.html
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