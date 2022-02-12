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Paul Hemphill Chairman of American Education Defenders give major Update
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90 views • February 12, 2022
Paul who teaches children about self-esteem, that they are awesome and shares America's rich history to teach them to love self, each other and their country, has developed an education program for schools and home schooling you won't want to miss!
www.AmericanEducationDefenders.com
CoHost: Denise Boland of Remember This can be found at
https://www.youtube.com/c/RememberThiswithDeniseBoland
Jodi LoDolce
WarriorsRise.net
www.AmericanEducationDefenders.com
CoHost: Denise Boland of Remember This can be found at
https://www.youtube.com/c/RememberThiswithDeniseBoland
Jodi LoDolce
WarriorsRise.net
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