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New York Times Publishes Donald Trump's Tax Records | True News
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201 views • April 28, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3437/new-york-times-publishes-donald-trumps-tax-records-true-news
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3437-new-york-times-publishes-donald-trumps-tax-records-true-news
The latest manufactured Donald Trump scandal involved the New York Times publishing the Republican candidates tax records from 1995 showing a near billion dollar annual loss. The newspaper has speculated that Trump may have used the losses accrued in 1995 as a legal write off on future tax returns. That bastard.
Sources
http://www.breitbart.com/2016-presidential-race/2016/10/02/trump-campaign-new-york-times-published-tax-doc-illegally-obtained-editor-promised-go-jail/
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3817902/Donald-Trump-avoided-paying-taxes-two-decades-declared-loss-1-BILLION-1995.html
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/press-releases/trump-campaign-statement1
http://gotnews.com/build-wall-hillaryclintons-mentally-ill-aliciamachado-drug-kingpins-baby-mama-anchor-baby/
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3437-new-york-times-publishes-donald-trumps-tax-records-true-news
The latest manufactured Donald Trump scandal involved the New York Times publishing the Republican candidates tax records from 1995 showing a near billion dollar annual loss. The newspaper has speculated that Trump may have used the losses accrued in 1995 as a legal write off on future tax returns. That bastard.
Sources
http://www.breitbart.com/2016-presidential-race/2016/10/02/trump-campaign-new-york-times-published-tax-doc-illegally-obtained-editor-promised-go-jail/
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3817902/Donald-Trump-avoided-paying-taxes-two-decades-declared-loss-1-BILLION-1995.html
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/press-releases/trump-campaign-statement1
http://gotnews.com/build-wall-hillaryclintons-mentally-ill-aliciamachado-drug-kingpins-baby-mama-anchor-baby/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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