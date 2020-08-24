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The Education Indoctrination Scam
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25 views • August 24, 2020
It's finally hitting the mainstream "News" so it's propaganda that's isn't being bought by the normies in their cognitive dissonance cocoons anymore. An actual benefit of the 'rona for a change.
YURI BEZMENOV: ALL INTERVIEWS (1983-1984): https://www.bitchute.com/video/tT7fTncsOUWV/
Thx for coming by folks, have a good week
E.
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YURI BEZMENOV: ALL INTERVIEWS (1983-1984): https://www.bitchute.com/video/tT7fTncsOUWV/
Thx for coming by folks, have a good week
E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://parler.com/profile/BeerandGear
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