BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🍕Tim Dillon: Pizza & Jerky references 'clearly code' - Ana Kasparian
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1349 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
133 views • 22 hours ago

🍕 Tim Dillon: Pizza & jerky references 'clearly code'

American journalist Ana Kasparian noted that before reading the files herself, she would have dismissed anyone pointing out these strange details as "insane and conspiracy-brained." 

👉 But she admitted there are now too many oddities to ignore—from pizza to beef jerky.

Comedian Tim Dillon argued that billionaires with access to world-class private chefs wouldn't be emailing about ordinary snacks like pizza and jerky. He suggested the references are "clearly a code."

Adding:

Epstein’s obsession with ‘jerky’ in emails fuels speculation of possibly human meat 

🔴 Email to Epstein’s billionaire longtime patron Leon Black's office address in 2012 mentions that “Jojo is here and will walk the jerky over to Jeffrey.”

🔴 A 2012 email hints that entrepreneur Steve Hanson is “sending jerky to your attention overnight.” 

🔴 Someone in 2012 is flying over and “will bring jerky,” because “JE is asking to bring him more beef jerky.”

🔴 Karyna Shuliak, whom Epstein was dating, writes in 2016 that he needs “another batch of beef jerky.”

🔴 In a 2012 email Epstein thanks someone, whose name is redacted: “Delicious lunch, beef jerky...mmmm.”


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump moves to enforce nationwide voter ID requirements ahead of midterms

Trump moves to enforce nationwide voter ID requirements ahead of midterms

Kevin Hughes
Emails show former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak regularly stayed in Jeffrey Epstein&#8217;s New York apartment

Emails show former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak regularly stayed in Jeffrey Epstein’s New York apartment

Laura Harris
Trump orders Pentagon to boost coal power purchases

Trump orders Pentagon to boost coal power purchases

Laura Harris
Bessent warns of &#8220;big loss&#8221; if Supreme Court strips Trump administration of tariff powers

Bessent warns of “big loss” if Supreme Court strips Trump administration of tariff powers

Kevin Hughes
Pam Bondi faces conservative backlash after explosive Epstein hearing

Pam Bondi faces conservative backlash after explosive Epstein hearing

Belle Carter
House passes resolution to end Trump&#8217;s tariffs on Canada

House passes resolution to end Trump’s tariffs on Canada

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy