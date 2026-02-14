🍕Tim Dillon: Pizza & Jerky references 'clearly code' - Ana Kasparian

🍕 Tim Dillon: Pizza & jerky references 'clearly code'

American journalist Ana Kasparian noted that before reading the files herself, she would have dismissed anyone pointing out these strange details as "insane and conspiracy-brained."

👉 But she admitted there are now too many oddities to ignore—from pizza to beef jerky.

Comedian Tim Dillon argued that billionaires with access to world-class private chefs wouldn't be emailing about ordinary snacks like pizza and jerky. He suggested the references are "clearly a code."

Adding:

Epstein’s obsession with ‘jerky’ in emails fuels speculation of possibly human meat

🔴 Email to Epstein’s billionaire longtime patron Leon Black's office address in 2012 mentions that “Jojo is here and will walk the jerky over to Jeffrey.”

🔴 A 2012 email hints that entrepreneur Steve Hanson is “sending jerky to your attention overnight.”

🔴 Someone in 2012 is flying over and “will bring jerky,” because “JE is asking to bring him more beef jerky.”

🔴 Karyna Shuliak, whom Epstein was dating, writes in 2016 that he needs “another batch of beef jerky.”

🔴 In a 2012 email Epstein thanks someone, whose name is redacted: “Delicious lunch, beef jerky...mmmm.”



