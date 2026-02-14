🍕Tim Dillon: Pizza & Jerky references 'clearly code' - Ana Kasparian

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🍕 Tim Dillon: Pizza & jerky references 'clearly code'
American journalist Ana Kasparian noted that before reading the files herself, she would have dismissed anyone pointing out these strange details as "insane and conspiracy-brained."
👉 But she admitted there are now too many oddities to ignore—from pizza to beef jerky.
Comedian Tim Dillon argued that billionaires with access to world-class private chefs wouldn't be emailing about ordinary snacks like pizza and jerky. He suggested the references are "clearly a code."
Adding:
Epstein’s obsession with ‘jerky’ in emails fuels speculation of possibly human meat
🔴 Email to Epstein’s billionaire longtime patron Leon Black's office address in 2012 mentions that “Jojo is here and will walk the jerky over to Jeffrey.”
🔴 A 2012 email hints that entrepreneur Steve Hanson is “sending jerky to your attention overnight.”
🔴 Someone in 2012 is flying over and “will bring jerky,” because “JE is asking to bring him more beef jerky.”
🔴 Karyna Shuliak, whom Epstein was dating, writes in 2016 that he needs “another batch of beef jerky.”
🔴 In a 2012 email Epstein thanks someone, whose name is redacted: “Delicious lunch, beef jerky...mmmm.”