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What did they really expect? They just arrested a protest organizer and put him in jail for 8 months. lol. Here in USA
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440 views • August 22, 2021
What did they really expect? They just arrested a protest organizer and put him in jail for 8 months. lol. Here in USA they are about to arrest Owen Shroyer from infowars on Monday. What you see happening in these countries is about to happen here in USA. So everyone should be aware and prepared.
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