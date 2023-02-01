Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landesbergis - here suggests Shutting Down all Russian Embassies in the EU - because they Promote Propaganda and a Genocidal agenda. - ENG.

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Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landesbergis here suggests shutting all Russian Embassies in the EU because they promote propaganda and a genocidal agenda. It is worth noting his government considers both Jonas Noreika and Kazys Skirpa - who both mass murdered Jews without orders from the Nazis - to be national heroes.