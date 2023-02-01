Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landesbergis - here suggests Shutting Down all Russian Embassies in the EU - because they Promote Propaganda and a Genocidal agenda. - ENG.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landesbergis here suggests shutting all Russian Embassies in the EU because they promote propaganda and a genocidal agenda. It is worth noting his government considers both Jonas Noreika and Kazys Skirpa - who both mass murdered Jews without orders from the Nazis - to be national heroes.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.