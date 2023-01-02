[Dec 31, 2014] The Yahuwah Triangle (virtual conference) Part 1: A Great Pyramid (167.6K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

In this presentation Rob walks you through an initial overview of what he calls the Yahuwah Triangle, revealing many details of the Great Pyramid of Giza. He also shares some of his speculations concerning the purpose of the Pyramid, specifically as it may pertain to Isaiah 19 and the reason it is located on the Giza plateau. - See more at: http://www.babylonrisingbooks.com/TYTconference.html

As a graduate of the Hollywood Film Institute and avid seeker of truth, Rob Skiba’s unique talents and keen interests led him to becoming an award-winning documentary filmmaker, a best-selling author, and an international keynote speaker at conferences around the world who brought a unique and often unheard perspective to the UFO/alien discussion. Rob’s best-selling books on this topic include Babylon Rising: And The First Shall Be Last, and Archon Invasion: The Rise, Fall and Return of the Nephilim. Rob and his wife Sheila co-founded King’s Gate Media—which is currently working on the development and production of a science-fiction Internet TV series called “SEED.”





