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Riding a Black Unicorn
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36 views • June 04, 2021
Voltaire's song with memes of my own selection and a few original creations.
If you enjoy what you hear and if you can, please consider purchasing this album at:
CDBABY: http://www.cdbaby.com/cd/aureliovoltaire
or ITUNES: http://itunes.apple.com/us/album/ridi...
This is the title track of my new album. The album was named by a young man named Alex who posted on my Facebook page "Voltaire's music is the audio equivalent of riding a black unicorn down the side of an erupting volcano while drinking from a chalice filled with the laughter of small children." When I read that I knew I had to name the new album that! AND I knew I had to write a song called that as well. And here it is!
If you enjoy what you hear and if you can, please consider purchasing this album at:
CDBABY: http://www.cdbaby.com/cd/aureliovoltaire
or ITUNES: http://itunes.apple.com/us/album/ridi...
This is the title track of my new album. The album was named by a young man named Alex who posted on my Facebook page "Voltaire's music is the audio equivalent of riding a black unicorn down the side of an erupting volcano while drinking from a chalice filled with the laughter of small children." When I read that I knew I had to name the new album that! AND I knew I had to write a song called that as well. And here it is!
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