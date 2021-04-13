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The SPARS pandemic scenario
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441 views • April 13, 2021
Hi in today’s video I read out an article regarding the SPARS pandemic scenario where experts predicted very accurately a Coronavirus pandemic years ago and how incredibly similar to what’s going on now with the Coronavirus outbreak
Here is a link to that and to bill gates pirbright institution that owns a patent on the Coronavirus, here are the links https://localnews8.com/health/2020/09/08/experts-predicted-a-coronavirus-pandemic-years-ago-now-its-playing-out-before-our-eyes/
https://wearethene.ws/notable/88521
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
Here is a link to that and to bill gates pirbright institution that owns a patent on the Coronavirus, here are the links https://localnews8.com/health/2020/09/08/experts-predicted-a-coronavirus-pandemic-years-ago-now-its-playing-out-before-our-eyes/
https://wearethene.ws/notable/88521
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
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